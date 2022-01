Tory MP claims PM being ‘hounded out of office’ over parties

Conservative MP Adam Holloway has leapt to Boris Johnson’s defence over Downing Street parties, claiming there is an attempt to “hound” the prime minister out of office.

He called for the full publication of Sue Gray’s report into allegations, saying it would stop “crazed media speculation” on the matter and added: “this madness has to end”.

Report by Buseld.

