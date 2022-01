Music Video - Donald the One Legged Pigeon

From a larger documentary called "Star Chamber" about the fate of the real holy people - this is especially a Christmas Present for the holy ones of Glastonbury, those sleeping on the Tor and living their lives in Poverty, Chastity and Obedience, unlike the Fake Monks, Nuns and Preachers of the Fake Church in the World.

I hope this video encourages more people to look after these "little ones of Nature" who are a test by Nature of all of us.