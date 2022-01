TGD116 Neocons Beat the War Drums & Biden Drops a Doocy!

Are we heading into WWIII with Russia & Ukraine?

The Republican and Democrat neocons would love to enrich their defense contractor lobbyists and donors!

MLK seems to have lost significance in the civil rights movement when it comes to the patron saint of fentanyl, George Floyd, Whoopi Goldberg might have actually spoken some truth about vaccines & in case you didn’t know, guns kill cops, not convicted felons.