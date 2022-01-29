Thai beach declared disaster area after oil spill

A beach in eastern Thailand was declared a disaster area on Saturday (January 29) as oil leaking from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand continued to wash ashore and blacken the sand.
