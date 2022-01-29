Truckers Freedom Convoy Reaches Ottawa, Canada Protesting Against Vaccine Mandates & Passports

Ottawa - Police officers open the closed roadway for truckers as the convoy arrives in the capital for their protest against vaccine mandates and passport restrictions
Freedom Convoy Out in front of Ottawa parliament. Truckers have parked on the road blocking all lanes going for countless blocks on..
Truck drivers in Canada are protesting against the tyrannical government and Jab mandates with a massive convoy that may break any..