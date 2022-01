U-turn Time! NATO’s Stoltenberg Now Says ‘No Certainty’ to Alleged Russian Invasion Plans of Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions in Eastern Europe and Joe Biden's pledge to send more US troops to NATO countries in the region, the military alliance is now backtracking on its claims that Russia is about to invade Ukraine, chief Jens Stoltenberg now admitting there's 'no certainty' about any invasion after all.