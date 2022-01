J&K: Policeman gets killed by gunmen at Hassanpora in Kulgam | Family in grief | Oneindia News

Today, a head constable, Ali Mohd Ganie, was shot dead by suspected militants in Hassanpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district; Karnataka to lift the night curfew across the state from January 31; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Centre over Pegasus row; Today, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said that a law should be made against religious conversions.

