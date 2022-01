Matthew Chapter 17B Yeshua’s Bones Found In Jerusalem?

Were Yeshua (Jesus) bones found in Jerusalem?

And what if they are his bones?

Who was Yeshua Exactly according to Scripture?

Was Yeshua’s flesh sinful?

Could Yeshua be tempted?

Can God be tempted?

Where does the Bible say that the body of Yeshua is?

Is Yeshua the only begotten Son of God or not?

Is our Messiah an egg?