The official explanation for the woman who caught something from infected monkeys in Pennsylvania is that she has the Chinese virus.
This is known in UFO circles as a cover story, designed to mollify the public.
The official explanation for the woman who caught something from infected monkeys in Pennsylvania is that she has the Chinese virus.
This is known in UFO circles as a cover story, designed to mollify the public.
BEIJING (AP) — The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the..