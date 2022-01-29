⚡ Breaking: Leaked VIDEO of US Navy jet crash in South China Sea surfaced

The Navy confirmed that a photo and video of an F-35 fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea this week that were shared on social media are both legitimate.

The images were taken by someone aboard the USS Carl Vinson, the Navy said.

In addition to investigating the cause of the crash, the Navy is now investigating the leak of the photo and video.

"The ship has assessed that the video and photo covered in the media today were taken onboard USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70) during the crash.

There is an ongoing investigation of the incident," the Navy said in a statement.(CBS News)