This Man is Sick (Archive May 2020)

An archived video from the Motodrop Youtube channel from May 2020 detailing the awful things that Vida has done to underage girls.

Please be aware that some things have changed since this video was uploaded.

Mint Heart is no longer in Vida's life, and it was found out a short while after this that Vida had been abusing Mint Heart as well.

As far as I'm aware, Mint Heart is getting help from various other Youtubers and friends of hers.