10 25 2015 EQT 10 Miler Pittsburgh PA

My "time trial" day at the 2015 EQT 10-Miler.

I decided to wear my GoPro, so in the future, anyone who wants to run or handcycle in this fun race, gets a chance to see and study the course.

(as long as they don't change it for next year... lol) This was an honest 10-mile course with many up-hills.

No major hills to climb, but a lot of hills that are steep and just long enough to slow you down to low double digit/high single digit numbers, and not many places where you can sit back and drift for more than 10 seconds, so you don't get too many breaks.