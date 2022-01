The Holy Shabbat Saturday Evening Closing Prayer Service 1/29/22

Welcome To The Millennial Temple.

I am Apostle Angelique Edwards Cooper.

I am The Woman Moses.

Joining us is Minister Benjamin Debblay.

Today's Service is The Holy Shabbat Evening Closing Prayer Service.

01/29/22.

Shabbat Service in the Promise Land of Houston Texas.

Today is Our day of rest.

We must keep this most Holy Day.