0.75KG 10/22 build- Lightened up the chassis and the receiver too

Was able to shave some grams off the build in the chassis and the receiver too - both together are 199g, will next start the barrel work and the stock work to see what those come out to weight.

The goal here is Sub 0.75KG for an all up 10/22 rifle standard length barrel and full stock, magazine and sights of some kind.