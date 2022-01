Trish Slams George Soros For 'Obscene Money' Being Spent on 2022 Elections

Trish Regan is calling out the obscene amount of spending in U.S. politics amid a new report that George Soros is spending $125 million in his SuperPac for 2022.

With so much money being spent by SuperPacs and billionaires, how can every day Americans gain representation for their voice and their views?