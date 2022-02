FLCCC Discusses "Defeat The Mandates" & "COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Dr. Ryan Cole and Founder of American Frontline Nurses, Nicole Sirotek join Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory to discuss the current state of the pandemic.

They discuss the recent "Defeat The Mandates" Rally in Washington D.C.

And the "COVID-19: A Second Opinion" roundtable discussion with Sen.

Ron Johnson.

Together, the doctors discuss what's gone right with the government's response, what's gone wrong and where we're headed.