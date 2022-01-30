Covid-19 update: India logs 2,34,281 new cases and 893 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News
According to the Union Health ministry's data, India added 2,34,281 Covid cases and 893 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

