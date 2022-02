When Vaccines Are Forced On People Who Are At Risk Of Being Harmed By Them

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and Dr. Peter McCullough discuss how no medications, including COVID-19 vaccines, are safe for everyone at all times.

Worse, it is considered malfeasance - wrong doing by people in positions of regulatory authority -- when products are forced on or allowed to be given to people who are at risk of being harmed by these products.