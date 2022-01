Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy

Starting at the west coast, a convoy of Canadian truckers formed into what was called the Freedom Convoy.

It was over 150 km long.

Along the way supporters were waving and cheering from the overpasses.

They descended on Ottawa.

The RCMP estimated there were 120,000 trucks in Ottawa and another 30,000 parked in fields around the city.

They are protesting the vaccine passports.