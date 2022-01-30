UK begins COVID vaccinations for vulnerable children

Britain on Sunday is set to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for clinically vulnerable children aged five to 11 with a new paediatric formulation of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine.
Jayson Albano reports.
Children who are either most at risk of Covid-19 or live with someone vulnerable are now able to get their vaccinations