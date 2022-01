Oil Spill Clean-up on Thai Coast

Cleaning crews were seen working on a Thai beach where the coast has been heavily hit by an oil spill.

Between 20 and 50 tons of oil is estimated to have leaked into the Gulf of Thailand from an undersea hose at a Star Petroleum Refining Co.

Offshore mooring point.

The leak was rapidly stopped, but a major part of the slick remains at sea, endangering Koh Samet, an island popular among tourists.