Oil Spill Prompts Peruvians to Protest Against Repsol
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Repsol refinery in Peru’s Lima, angered by a massive oil spill that occurred when waves caused by the Tonga eruption hit ships as fuel was being unloaded off the Peruvian coast on January 15.