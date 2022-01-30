Oil Spill Prompts Peruvians to Protest Against Repsol

Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Repsol refinery in Peru’s Lima, angered by a massive oil spill that occurred when waves caused by the Tonga eruption hit ships as fuel was being unloaded off the Peruvian coast on January 15.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered at the Repsol refinery in Peru’s Lima, angered by a massive oil spill that occurred when waves caused by the Tonga eruption hit ships as fuel was being unloaded off the Peruvian coast on January 15.
A Peruvian judge on Friday banned Repsol's Peru director and three other executives from leaving the country for 18 months while..