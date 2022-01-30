Charlie Freak LIVE with Negative48 ~ Part III Salvation

In what turned out to be another incredible conversation between Negative48, Justin Carpenter, Aaron X Jesse and Eugene with Colleen and I, the show covered virtually every topic, while focusing on Gematria, Symbology and Numerology as we decode Message after Message, COMM after Comm, unveiling what is coming to each and everyone of us...which is Salvation, for all those who are ready to receive it...this is God's Plan, and it will be Seed of Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene that will usher in this new reality of Truth...