🇨🇦Canada Trucker Convoy of Hope.
Canadians is looking for hope after over 2 years of lockdowns that hurt the economy from Justin Trudeau's bad policies.
🇨🇦Canada Trucker Convoy of Hope.
Canadians is looking for hope after over 2 years of lockdowns that hurt the economy from Justin Trudeau's bad policies.
Canadian far-right and white nationalist groups see the so-called “Freedom Convoy” as an opportunity, with some hoping the..
TORONTO (AP) — A large crowd gathered outside a mall north of Toronto on Thursday to cheer a group of local truckers preparing to..