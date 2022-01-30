Ottawa’s Parliament Hill Packed With COVID-Restriction Protesters

Thousands have descended on Parliament Hill in Canada’s Ottawa to protest against COVID restrictions ahead of the arrival of the cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’ of trucks.
Thousands have descended on Parliament Hill in Canada’s Ottawa to protest against COVID restrictions ahead of the arrival of the cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’ of trucks.
On this episode of Global National: Thousands of protesters crowded Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, public..
Canada A convoy of Canadian truckers arrived on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, honking their horns in protest against the..