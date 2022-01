Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan Podcast

JP: Well, well, Joe, No actually I don't think that's correct.

There's a common misconception in modern academia that to be right you have to be nice.

You don't have to be nice.

You have to be fair.

And, and, you have to - test things.

You can't go through your whole life being nice.

Because life isn't easy.

It's hard.

It's really damn hard.

And, you know, well- well, I think the proof is in the pudding, I suppose.