bdp 20220124 episode 3: How much shrinking can you achieve with a shrinking disc.

I spend some time on the lower section of the fender using a shrinking disc to lower the high crown it has and measure the amount of shrink after each pass to get an idea of how much shrinking is possible and how fast it can be done.

Using a torch to shrink a bit faster on the upper portion and had to fix a mistake created by using too much heat and pressure.