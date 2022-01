Covid jab rolled out to vulnerable children

The managing director of a Covid vaccination centre has said offering the jab to vulnerable children will help them return to normal life.

It comes as the vaccine is rolled out to five to 11-year-olds at risk.

Joseph Todd said: “A lot of children have been isolating for a long time and I think the most important thing for them is to get back to the activities of daily living.” Report by Buseld.

