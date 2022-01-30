We Will Not Comply

This week we showcase New Zealand's tyrannical agenda on scene at LoneStar New Lynn, whose owners are risking it all for freedom, a coming together of Kiwis in support for these brave business owners, and exposing one business that allowed an unjabbed customer in, only to refund his money when he couldn't provide his "papers", and one brave Kiwi whose put his employer on Section 83 notice for unsafe working conditions.

Also, as the jab rollout for children continues, government overreach is showing its ugly head in America as some states are bypassing parental consent to fill the jab quotas, an EXPLOSIVE testimony by attorney Thomas Renz on what the DoD has been keeping from the public regarding vaccine adverse events, and more!