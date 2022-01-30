Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt to team up after 12 years in Samir Karnik’s Film | OneIndia News

Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty will be seen together in a comedy movie, directed by Samir Karnik.

The duo will share the screen after a gap of 12 years.

