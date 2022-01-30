Oh Justin, Can You Hear It???

Oh great thespian, Justin Trudeau, can you hear your audience and their thunder?

Is this the attention you were seeking?

Will this HUGE crowd of people finally fill that hole which you've so desperately sought to satisfy?

Keep your eyebrows in check!

Try not to look like a complete imbecile!

After all, you are the first multi-racial, makeup wearing and culturally appropriating "totally legitimate" Prime Minister of Canada...who also, allegedly, is fully vaccinated yet got the bug.

That's why you need to WASH THOSE FALSE EYEBROWS!!!

Those things get nasty if you don't keep em clean, JUSTIN!!!