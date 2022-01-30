Tory MP: PM resignation would cause significant instability

Conservative MP Robert Halfon has joined calls for the swift publication of Sue Gray’s independent investigation into Downing Street parties but said the scandal should not lead to Boris Johnson’s resignation.

“I think a change of government in the midst of a crisis – Russia and Ukraine, the economy, recovery from Covid – would cause significant instability,” the backbencher said.

Report by Buseld.

