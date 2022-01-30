Tory MP criticises tax hike amid cost of living crisis

Conservative MP Robert Halfon has criticised the government’s move to continue with a planned rise in National Insurance to fund the NHS and social care, calling instead for a windfall tax on big business and an increase in capital gains tax.

“We face a cost of living crisis at the moment … bills are really tough for working families so the government should look again how to raise this money,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn