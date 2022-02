The Pyramids of Egypt and the Giza Plateau: Ancient Egyptian History for Kids

The ancient Egyptians built more than 100 pyramids for their pharaohs, over a period of almost 1,000 years.

The most famous pyramids are located on the Giza Plateau, across the river Nile from Cairo.

The largest of them is the Great Pyramid, built for the pharaoh Khufu about 4,500 years ago.