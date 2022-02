SALT GRAIN SIZE CAMERA!

Salt Grain Size Camera-Imagine one day being able to use the entire back side of your cell phone as a camera!

Researchers at have developed a camera the size of a grain of salt that, despite being just a half millimeter wide, it can take clear, full-color images as crisp as cameras 500,000 times its size.

Such a micro-sized camera could lead to extraordinary advances in medical diagnosis and care, and significant improvements in robotic sensors.

