Rubbermaid Big Max 7'x7' Shed, Part 3: Flat and Level Deck

Leveling the pea gravel, cutting the decking, spacing the decking and screwing it down.

This video series documents me building building our new backyard storage shed (for the lawn equipment).

It is a Rubbermaid Big Max 7'x7' Shed that I got from Home Depot.

I also purchased the pressure-treated wood and pea gravel from Home Depot.