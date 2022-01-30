Canadian Truckers Unite the World For Freedom! Convoooy! World News 1/30/22

If you haven't heard, those polite little Canadians, who seem to easily go along with whatever their left-wing, socialist government proposes... well apparently even they can be pushed too far.

It looks like the jab mandate for truckers crossing the US/ Canadian border was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Now we've got a band of truckers uniting Canada in the world's largest convoy protest- the likes of which this frigid North American country has never seen.

From Sikhs to Ingenious drummers, farmers, and urban dwellers, and Hutterite communities alike... Canadians have decided they want a refund on their trial with state controlled fascism.

The political ramifications will reverberate across Canada for generations to come.

All around the world, freedom lovers have untied with these peaceful, yet fed-up truckers and protestors with hashtags #Istandwiththetruckers and #freedomconvoy2022.

It seems the whole world is standing with these bold protestors who must chew ice tacks because temperatures in Ottawa, the nation's capital, hit -20.

Join us as we bring you ALL the best highlights and speak LIVE with one of our good friends, Mark, a Manitoban who has been following this history in the making every step of the way!