Why are energy prices rising? - BBC News

Global energy prices are surging around the world.
From heating or cooling our homes, to cooking our food, and making the products we buy, energy is at the heart everything we do and when prices rise we all pay for it.
Global energy prices are surging around the world.
From heating or cooling our homes, to cooking our food, and making the products we buy, energy is at the heart everything we do and when prices rise we all pay for it.
BBC Local News: Suffolk -- The Warm Homes Suffolk project is so people "don't have to live in a cold house", a council says.