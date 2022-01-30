Halo TV Series trailer #2 - Plot Synopsis: The mission is just beginning.
Halo: The Series streams March 24th exclusively on Paramount+.
Starring: Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana
Halo TV Series trailer #2 - Plot Synopsis: The mission is just beginning.
Halo: The Series streams March 24th exclusively on Paramount+.
Starring: Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana
Watch the official trailer for the Paramount+ science fiction series Halo The Series Season 1, based on the popular video game..
Trailer For The Halo TV Series to Debut During the AFC Championship Game