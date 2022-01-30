⚡TRUMP: “We want those great Canadian truckers to know we are with them.”

At a rally on Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to the truckers' convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 health measures.
Trump: “The Canadian truckers, you’ve been reading about it. Who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates are doing more to..
Donald Trump: "We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way."