Canadian Truckers RULE! Canada Truckers for Freedom!

Just sitting at home with the dog watching TV.
I am so proud of the Canadians standing up for their freedom.
Let us all pray for them to change things.
Justin Trudeau needs to be a moment in history we want to forget about.
Canadian Truckers Freedom Convoy 2022 (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)
Canadian 'freedom' truckers massive vaccine mandate protest convoy may smash world record. Justin Trudeau called..