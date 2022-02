The Narrow Margin Movie (1952) - Charles McGraw, Marie Windsor, Jacqueline White

The Narrow Margin Movie (1952) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A woman planning to testify against the mob must be protected against their assassins on the train trip from Chicago to Los Angeles.

Directors: Richard Fleischer, William Cameron Menzies (uncredited) Writers: Earl Felton (screen play), Martin Goldsmith (story), Jack Leonard (story) Stars: Charles McGraw, Marie Windsor, Jacqueline White