Romeo is Bleeding Movie (1993) - Gary Oldman, Wallace Wood, Juliette Lewis

Romeo is Bleeding Movie (1993) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A womanizing, crooked cop on the payroll of the mafia is confronted with the reality of his double life after he is asked to kill a beautiful and ruthless Russian gangster.

Director: Peter Medak Writer: Hilary Henkin Stars: Gary Oldman, Lena Olin, Wallace Wood