About Endlessness Movie

About Endlessness Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendour and banality.

Simultaneously an ode and a lament, #AboutEndlessness presents a kaleidoscope of all that is eternally human, an infinite story of the vulnerability of existence.

We wander, dreamlike, gently guided by our Scheherazade-esque narrator.

Inconsequential moments take on the same significance as historical events: a couple floats over a war-torn Cologne; on the way to a birthday party, a father stops to tie his daughter’s shoelaces in the pouring rain; teenage girls dance outside a cafe; a defeated army marches to a prisoner-of-war camp.