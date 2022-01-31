2022 Kia Niro EV Exterior Design

Kia has revealed the all-new Niro, a next-generation state-of-the-art model that further demonstrates the company’s rapid progress in becoming a global sustainable mobility solutions provider.

An integral part of Kia’s growing eco-friendly model line-up, the next-generation Niro has been designed from the ground up to meet the complex and varied needs of today’s sustainability-conscious consumers.

Based on the third generation platform, the new Niro benefits from a larger body that realizes class-leading interior space and storage capacity.

Premium and eco-friendly materials combine to create a minimalist avant-garde feel; a moving mobility space in which occupants can relax and enjoy each stage of every journey.

Modernistic digital displays and interior controls have been optimally placed to further enhance the user-friendly operating experience.