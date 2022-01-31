Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal makes history, wins record 21st Grand Slam title
Rafael Nadal roared back from two-sets-to-love down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the classic final and win Australian Open 2022 men singles trophy, claiming his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, here on Sunday.

Under the lights at Rod Laver Arena, the legendary Spaniard demonstrated his trademark big-match mentality, overcoming the Russian Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in an epic five hours and 24 minutes final to win the trophy.

With his dramatic victory, Nadal has claimed sole ownership of the record for the most Grand Slam men&apos;s titles, moving past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic who are both on 20 major crowns.