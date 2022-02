Govt: Health and social care levy 'best' move they can make

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke says the health and social care levy is "definitely going ahead" and that it is "best" choice they can make to address the healthcare backlog.

He explains the government are "extremely wary" of Labour's proposed policy of a VAT cut as it would disproportionately hurt the highest-earners.

Report by Edwardst.

