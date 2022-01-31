The BAD! A look at the dark side of War Thunder American Tanks at 4.7

Thought I would take out American 4.7 Rank tanks one last time.

I got this match, And they do happen, and this really is not the worst, seen too many far worse.

Why do they happen?

Whats with the matchmaker?

Do I just suck with the M6?

Or does it suck?

This last one could be due to my play style-Ive seen a few players with a 3 to 1 kills to deaths with it.

After this vid I will post the Good, A long close match that every player made a difference on and was a lot of fun.

I post em as I play em, not be me to not show one this bad.

Cant say enjoy on this, but maybe learn.