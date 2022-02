Corruption? You Can Bank On It

At the beginning of this week, the stock market buckled with the news that the Federal Reserve might choke off liquidity by increasing interest rates.

The Central Bank has a surprising amount of control over our economy, hence over our nation.

What most people don't know is that the Federal Reserve is actually the third central bank in our country's history.

The first was founded in 1791.

It was dissolved, however.

Why?