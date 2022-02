'Diplomacy is the responsible way,' Kyiv urges Russia to pull back troops from Ukrainian border

As tensions ramp up at the Russia Ukraine border, western leaders continue to pursue a two-pronged approach to de-escalate- one is to increase military assistance to Ukraine and the second is to continue full diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis.

In the latest Ukraine has urged Moscow to pull back its troops from Ukraine's border and continue talking to the west if it is serious about resolving the situation.